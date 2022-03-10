WATCH | People are dying, says traumatised SA student back from Ukraine
‘We just thank God she is finally home,’ says woman whose cousin has arrived home from the war-torn country
10 March 2022 - 16:25
South African student Vutlhari Mtonga, who was studying in Ukraine, is traumatised, so much so that moments after arriving at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport, she said she didn’t want to talk about it...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.