News

Pandemic

Hybrid immunity: previous infection and vaccination means 'bullet proof'

Those with hybrid immunity far less likely to get infected by Covid-19

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
11 March 2022 - 07:00

Mandatory vaccines have been a thorn in the government’s side since they were first raised as a topic, and no clear policy has emerged to date...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Breakthrough: scientists find blood type may play role in severe Covid News
  2. What to expect when you're expecting Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted News
  3. Children aged 10 to 14 have highest rate of positive Covid-19 tests South Africa
  4. Then vs now: what we’ve learnt about the virus and vaccines News

Most read

  1. Hybrid immunity: previous infection and vaccination means 'bullet proof' News
  2. IN PICS | Free in the Free State: tigers rescued after 15 years in train ... News
  3. SA insurers build war chests to manage fifth Covid-19 wave News
  4. Ramaphosa has ‘utmost confidence’ in Zondo as he elevates him to chief justice News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT