SURVIVING THE CRUNCH
Running on empty? Top tips to trim your budget as cost of living soars
SURVIVING THE CRUNCH: South Africans are desperate to cut expenses. Here are the do’s and don’ts
13 March 2022 - 17:20
South Africans are reeling from an onslaught of rising fuel, food and electricity prices — and more on the way — with interest rates expected to climb in the coming months...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.