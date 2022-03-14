News

Economic crunch likely to push SA’s first-time homeowners back to renting

As the ripples of the Ukraine war hit fuel and food prices, the property market is also expected to feel the heat

14 March 2022 - 19:40

SA’s economic crunch, spurred by rising fuel and food prices in the face of the war in Ukraine, is unlikely to leave the property market unscathed...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. South Africans drop nutritional food from trolleys as costs soar News
  2. EDITORIAL | Talk is cheap, Gwede, but fuel certainly isn’t Opinion & Analysis
  3. PODCAST | Why the budget makes SA’s poor poorer ... and more restive Opinion & Analysis
  4. Rumbles of Ukraine war will be felt in grumbles of tummies around the world World
  5. Running on empty? Top tips to trim your budget as cost of living soars News
  6. Until government gives it a push, SA will lose the race to electric cars News

Most read

  1. Not so cool after all: 10 things your teen needs to know about vaping News
  2. Economic crunch likely to push SA’s first-time homeowners back to renting News
  3. IN PICTURES | Awesome paw-some: caged and abandoned tigers safe in SA News
  4. Pigs might fly before Comair victims find tickets that aren’t sky-high News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone