News

IN PICTURES | Awesome paw-some: caged and abandoned tigers safe in SA

After 70 hours, the animals arrived on our shores at the weekend and were handed over to a big cat sanctuary

Matthew Savides Night news editor
14 March 2022 - 19:39

For the first time in 15 years — and in two cases, for the first time ever — four Bengal tigers felt the grass beneath their paws...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | Free in the Free State: tigers rescued after 15 years in train ... News
  2. Happy ending to bear's saga delayed as war blocks her SA rescuer Insight
  3. Four tigers kept in abandoned train carriage in Argentina to be sent to SA South Africa

Most read

  1. Not so cool after all: 10 things your teen needs to know about vaping News
  2. Economic crunch likely to push SA’s first-time homeowners back to renting News
  3. IN PICTURES | Awesome paw-some: caged and abandoned tigers safe in SA News
  4. Pigs might fly before Comair victims find tickets that aren’t sky-high News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone