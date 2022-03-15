×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Give private nurses a lifeline, judge orders KZN health department

He reprimands the department for ‘behaving unreasonably and limiting the public’s right to health care access’

15 March 2022 - 18:24 By TANIA BROUGHTON

The KwaZulu-Natal health head has been directed to give its prerequisite authority,  within 10 days, to private health groups that want to train more than 200 nurses in the province to counter a threatened shortage of skills...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. COVID-19 WRAP | The more people vaccinate, the sooner Covid-19 restrictions can ... South Africa
  2. ‘What kind of clinic is this?’ — Malema reiterates calls for 24-hour health ... South Africa
  3. Protesters block doctors and nurses from reaching KZN hospital South Africa
  4. Cape’s Hospital of Hope a case study of teamwork in the face of adversity News

Most read

  1. Should credit checks go as part of the great post-Covid work ‘reset’? News
  2. Give private nurses a lifeline, judge orders KZN health department News
  3. Ray of hope for victims who were conned by Coinit News
  4. Joburg Bar finds Dali Mpofu guilty of professional misconduct News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF