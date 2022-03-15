×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Joburg Bar finds Dali Mpofu guilty of professional misconduct

The advocates’ society has invited him to respond within five days on what an appropriate penalty would be

15 March 2022 - 15:10 By FRANNY RABKIN

Dali Mpofu SC has five days to address the Johannesburg Society of Advocates (JSA) on what type of disciplinary action should be taken against him after he said at the state capture inquiry that his colleague, Michelle le Roux, should “shut up”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. No new judges’ interviews until there is JSC code of conduct, say legal NGOs News
  2. ‘He must be ashamed of himself’ — Dali Mpofu takes fresh shots at Cele over ... Politics
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Super blacks: definition — those who are more equal than you Opinion & Analysis
  4. POLL | Should Dali Mpofu be disciplined for his conduct during the JSC chief ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Ray of hope for victims who were conned by Coinit News
  2. Joburg Bar finds Dali Mpofu guilty of professional misconduct News
  3. Victim’s family 'shocked' at samurai sword killer’s release on parole News
  4. Samurai sword killer’s release on parole 'bizarre' and 'absurd': clinical ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF
'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...