×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Should credit checks go as part of the great post-Covid work ‘reset’?

As many re-enter the job market with poorer records due to the pandemic, recruiters may have to be realistic about a practice that has lost its purpose

15 March 2022 - 18:24

Credit checks for employment purposes may no longer have a place in SA’s post-pandemic job landscape...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Hello! That’s no way to do business, darling Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | How about them apples? Fraudsters target new employees Opinion & Analysis
  3. Running on empty? Top tips to trim your budget as cost of living soars News
  4. PODCAST | Why the budget makes SA’s poor poorer ... and more restive Opinion & Analysis
  5. Serve and save: family meal recipes that cost just under R100 News

Most read

  1. Should credit checks go as part of the great post-Covid work ‘reset’? News
  2. Give private nurses a lifeline, judge orders KZN health department News
  3. Ray of hope for victims who were conned by Coinit News
  4. Joburg Bar finds Dali Mpofu guilty of professional misconduct News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF