Apartheid pension redress process to be finalised soon, MPs told
An NGO has petitioned parliament to include certain categories of employees in the payouts, which could reopen the process
16 March 2022 - 14:04
The department of public service and administration has assured parliament that a process of paying out government employees who faced discrimination under apartheid, who qualify for pension redress benefits, will be completed by March 2022...
