×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Child health

Paediatricians on alert: stand by for surge in pneumonia-related infections

Pneumonia and LRTIs are set to make a strong comeback after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, warns NICD

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
16 March 2022 - 20:13

Paediatricians and ICU staff need to be prepared: this year will see a surge in children and infants admitted to hospital with lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Tuberculosis: SA’s forgotten killer South Africa
  2. Kids were collateral damage in healthcare response to pandemic News

Most read

  1. Paediatricians on alert: stand by for surge in pneumonia-related infections News
  2. Racism rife in SA advertising, says adman. No, it’s been klapped out, says IRR News
  3. Apartheid pension redress process to be finalised soon, MPs told News
  4. Government fails to place hundreds of bursary-recipient teachers despite ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA