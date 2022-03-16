Child health
Paediatricians on alert: stand by for surge in pneumonia-related infections
Pneumonia and LRTIs are set to make a strong comeback after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, warns NICD
16 March 2022 - 20:13
Paediatricians and ICU staff need to be prepared: this year will see a surge in children and infants admitted to hospital with lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs)...
