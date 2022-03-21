×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Putin’s chef, his (alleged) mercenaries and Russia’s grip on Africa

Mercenaries tasked with assassinating Ukraine’s Zelensky have left behind a trail of blood from Syria to Mali and the Central African Republic

21 March 2022 - 18:56 By Adri Kotze

Russia is suffering such heavy personnel losses in Ukraine that it is struggling to conduct offensive operations and is increasingly seeking to generate additional troops, according to a recent UK military defence intelligence update. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Putin’s war: when lies are not just another version of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Who knew EFF rabble-rousers would turn rouble-rousers overnight? Opinion & Analysis
  3. ‘No amount of condemnation can end the war’: Mabuza on Ukraine crisis Politics
  4. Strategic move? Blackmail? US’s risky threat to China strikes a nerve World
  5. You’d better believe it: Russian state TV employee blasts war on air World
  6. The death of globalisation: what we gain, we lose World

Most read

  1. Putin’s chef, his (alleged) mercenaries and Russia’s grip on Africa News
  2. EXPLAINER | Who the Zulu kingship candidates are and the arguments for each News
  3. TransUnion attack: Prepare for a whole lot of naughty News
  4. In Sharpeville, very little has changed in 62 years and the pain lingers News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia