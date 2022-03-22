Day 14 and still no water for KZN south coast communities

DA councillor Alan Bosch said the south coast had been failed by the Ugu district municipality, which was “dead in the water”.

“For some years now the residents of the south coast, served by the Ugu district municipality, have suffered poor water service delivery. This has deteriorated in recent weeks, and in Ramsgate and Margate there are areas that have had no water for the last 14 days and longer in other areas. Notwithstanding that this contravenes their human rights, this situation has caused serious health concerns, particularly for those residents who are elderly and not able to get around.”

He said the problem was primarily due to the inability to pump, treat and deliver sufficient water for the needs of the residents, an issue which would be worsened by the district’s recent R84m budget cut.

“This is due to ageing infrastructure and the poor financial state of the municipality who received a qualified audit report recently. The water issue is seriously harming the tourist industry, which has a knock-on effect on employment. It is my belief that this will not be solved without intervention from provincial and central government.”

But government has been aware of Ugu’s water woes.

In January the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) in the province provided R19m to the district for upgrades to the water infrastructure at St Helen’s Rock — which Sunday Times Daily understands have yet to been done.

Acting district spokesperson Mondli Ncane said a large portion of the money received would be used to upgrade the St Helen’s Rock pump station, which is expected to be completed towards the end of June.