News

Thousands of pupils left stranded as scholar transport system stalls

Over 200,000 kids left high and dry as access to subsidised school transport falls woefully short of the demand

Prega Govender Journalist
23 March 2022 - 20:25

More than 231,000 pupils are paying for transport or are forced to walk long distances to school daily because of the government’s failure to subsidise them...

