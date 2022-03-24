Dead man talking: dodgy witnesses could sink the case against Krejcir
TimesLIVE probe reveals how a slain truck driver, ID thief and flamboyant businessman put state’s case in jeopardy
24 March 2022 - 20:28
A key state witness testifying against alleged mobster boss Radovan Krejcir is suspected to have stolen the identity of a truck driver killed while the witness was in protective custody...
