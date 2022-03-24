×

News

Dead man talking: dodgy witnesses could sink the case against Krejcir

TimesLIVE probe reveals how a slain truck driver, ID thief and flamboyant businessman put state’s case in jeopardy

24 March 2022 - 20:28 By Graeme Hosken, Tankiso Makhetha and Aron Hyman

A key state witness testifying against alleged mobster boss Radovan Krejcir is suspected to have stolen the identity of a truck driver killed while the witness was in protective custody...

