No-confidence motion against Ramaphosa thrown into limbo
An ATM court motion to hold a secret ballot has thrown a spanner into the works
24 March 2022 - 17:11
Parliament’s vote on the no-confidence motion against President Cyril Ramaphosa is in limbo after the African Transformation Movement (ATM) returned to court seeking a secret ballot...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.