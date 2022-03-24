×

News

No-confidence motion against Ramaphosa thrown into limbo

An ATM court motion to hold a secret ballot has thrown a spanner into the works

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
24 March 2022 - 17:11

Parliament’s vote on the no-confidence motion against President Cyril Ramaphosa is in limbo after the African Transformation Movement (ATM) returned to court seeking a secret ballot...

