Pretty bold: vilified Iraqi beauty queen fights back
Sarah Idan uses her experiences to take on the small-minded and vindictive prejudice she has suffered
27 March 2022 - 17:19
It was a classic example of the unintended consequences of posting in the social media age, similar to but far more devastating than what happened to Miss SA, Lalela Mswane (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2021-12-13-miss-sa-lalela-mswane-finishes-runner-up-at-miss-universe/), when she went ahead in the face of opposition and took part in the Miss Universe competition in Israel recently...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.