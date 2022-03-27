×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Should the SAPS be forced to pay apartheid cop’s legal fees in Cosas 4 trial?

Battle over who bears the cost of former Security Branch policeman’s defence could delay case for at least two years

27 March 2022 - 17:16 By DAVID FORBES

The tortuous battle to bring apartheid perpetrators of crimes against humanity to book took a step forward recently when judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng heard argument in the South Gauteng high court about whether the SAPS should pay reasonable legal costs for those of former police operatives...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘That silent complicity, the silence of cowardice, is finally coming to an end’ News
  2. Former apartheid security branch officer in court for Cosas triple murders 40 ... South Africa
  3. Cosas ‘has no hostility’ towards Annual National Assessment decision South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘I’m just living because of my kids’: the social glue holding us together in SA ... News
  2. Pretty bold: vilified Iraqi beauty queen fights back News
  3. Hell no, we won’t go: Top Pretoria school a no-show at racism probe News
  4. Put the top brass out to grass: SANDF too top-heavy to cope with budget cuts News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe