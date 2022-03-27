Should the SAPS be forced to pay apartheid cop’s legal fees in Cosas 4 trial?

Battle over who bears the cost of former Security Branch policeman’s defence could delay case for at least two years

The tortuous battle to bring apartheid perpetrators of crimes against humanity to book took a step forward recently when judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng heard argument in the South Gauteng high court about whether the SAPS should pay reasonable legal costs for those of former police operatives...