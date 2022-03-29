EDITORIAL | A real leader would’ve quit, but this is Bathabile Dlamini

Why not save the ANC the indignity of having to fire her? Is it a case of the absence of shame?

Nothing, it seems, is indicative of the depth of the challenges faced by SA more than the story about the fate of ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini being in the hands of the ANC’s national officials led by President Cyril Ramaphosa...