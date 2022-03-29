She could be Durban’s ANC head ... or she could be heading to jail for fraud
More than 55 witnesses set to testify about the ‘carefully hatched’ plan to enrich ex-mayor Zandile Gumede and others
29 March 2022 - 20:31
It would have been an easy race for the position of ANC regional chair in KwaZulu-Natal, but former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede could find herself out of the race completely come August. ..
