Love hormone transforms ferocious SA lions into pussycats
Scientists hope the use of oxytocin will boost conservation by helping unfamiliar lions to bond and breed
30 March 2022 - 18:44
Lions at a reserve in SA went from fierce to friendly after being dosed with the “love hormone”, oxytocin...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.