×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Love hormone transforms ferocious SA lions into pussycats

Scientists hope the use of oxytocin will boost conservation by helping unfamiliar lions to bond and breed

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
30 March 2022 - 18:44

Lions at a reserve in SA went from fierce to friendly after being dosed with the “love hormone”, oxytocin...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Motorist spots lion walking along Eastern Cape highway South Africa
  2. OPINION | Covid-19 infection of three lions and a puma in private SA zoo points ... Ideas
  3. WATCH | Once-in-a-lifetime sighting of leopard stealing lion cub leaves ... Travel
  4. Kruger visit is a perfect reminder of how lucky South Africans are Travel

Most read

  1. Love hormone transforms ferocious SA lions into pussycats News
  2. OBITUARY | Clive Keegan: a giant who would not be slayed News
  3. Stark reality: how can KZN police do their jobs properly without adequate ... News
  4. Auctions speak louder than words: Joburg’s Summer Place goes for R129m News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot