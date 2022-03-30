×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

OBITUARY | Clive Keegan: a giant who would not be slayed

The once-banned Nusas member, politician and master raconteur has died at the age of 72 in Cape Town

30 March 2022 - 18:44 By Chris Barron

Clive Keegan, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 72, was one of eight Nusas students banned in 1973 for five years by the notorious Schlebusch Commission for “supporting the revolutionary overthrow of the SA government”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. OBITUARY | The waste picker who travelled the world and met the Pope Opinion & Analysis
  2. OBITUARY | Shane Warne, the man who made spin sexy again Cricket
  3. OBITUARY | He forgot an Olympian’s name, but SA will never forget Dumile Mateza Sport
  4. OBITUARY | He broke down apartheid walls and built a better future for SA youth News

Most read

  1. Dad in disbelief after girlfriend charged for his daughter's murder News
  2. Love hormone transforms ferocious SA lions into pussycats News
  3. OBITUARY | Clive Keegan: a giant who would not be slayed News
  4. Stark reality: how can KZN police do their jobs properly without adequate ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...