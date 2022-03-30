OBITUARY | Clive Keegan: a giant who would not be slayed

The once-banned Nusas member, politician and master raconteur has died at the age of 72 in Cape Town

Clive Keegan, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 72, was one of eight Nusas students banned in 1973 for five years by the notorious Schlebusch Commission for “supporting the revolutionary overthrow of the SA government”...