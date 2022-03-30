OBITUARY | Clive Keegan: a giant who would not be slayed
The once-banned Nusas member, politician and master raconteur has died at the age of 72 in Cape Town
30 March 2022 - 18:44
Clive Keegan, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 72, was one of eight Nusas students banned in 1973 for five years by the notorious Schlebusch Commission for “supporting the revolutionary overthrow of the SA government”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.