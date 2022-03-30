×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Thousands of Walter Sisulu University degrees may not be valid

30 March 2022 - 11:13 By Sithandiwe Velaphi

Thousands of degrees awarded by Walter Sisulu University (WSU) may be invalid. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Thousands of Walter Sisulu University degrees may not be valid News
  2. She could be Durban’s ANC head ... or she could be heading to jail for fraud News
  3. Toilets in fields, bees, bars: it’s just another day in an Eastern Cape school News
  4. BEHIND THE SCENES | Terror and tethers in Gauteng’s psych ward hell News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...