Dad in disbelief after girlfriend charged for his daughter's murder

'This cannot be what is really happening'

Riaan Marais News reporter
31 March 2022 - 10:51

A dismayed and heartbroken Bethelsdorp father is struggling to understand why his girlfriend of four years allegedly strangled his nine-year-old daughter to death at Maitlands Beach before handing herself over to the police. ..

