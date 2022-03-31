Dad in disbelief after girlfriend charged for his daughter's murder
'This cannot be what is really happening'
31 March 2022 - 10:51
A dismayed and heartbroken Bethelsdorp father is struggling to understand why his girlfriend of four years allegedly strangled his nine-year-old daughter to death at Maitlands Beach before handing herself over to the police. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.