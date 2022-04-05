×

News

WATCH | Nasa astronaut speaks about record 355 days in space

Mark Vande Hei has smashed the previous record of 340 days

05 April 2022 - 20:07 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei discusses his record-breaking mission to the International Space Station. He logged a US space-endurance record of 355 consecutive days in orbit, surpassing the previous 340-day record set by astronaut Scott Kelly in 2016, according to Nasa.

