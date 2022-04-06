Unterhalter out as JSC names four candidates for two Constitutional Court posts
The commission’s private talks ran for more than three hours on Tuesday night before two men and two women were selected
06 April 2022 - 09:17
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended four candidates for two vacancies in the Constitutional Court, with only acting apex court justice David Unterhalter cut from the list of those interviewed on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.