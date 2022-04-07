×

News

We want our flag, says SA’s Ukraine envoy as he recalls heartbreaking moment

Andre Groenewald has recounted his experiences of the war, including that of a student who had never left SA

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
07 April 2022 - 15:53

“Ambassador, please just look after me.” These were the heartbreaking words of an 18-year-old student who begged Andre Groenewald, SA’s ambassador to Ukraine, to ensure he returned home safely when the war broke out...

