Good news! Teacher student enrolment in critical subjects is on the rise
Trend highlights evolution of Funza Lushaka from bursary source to programme to address teacher shortages
10 April 2022 - 18:24
The shortage of teachers in scarce skill subjects could be alleviated in the coming years — if student enrolment figures in these disciplines are anything to go by...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.