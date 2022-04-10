×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Here to stay: how these luxury hotels beat the pandemic throttle

While much of the hospitality industry suffered from lockdown, some establishments managed to adapt

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
10 April 2022 - 18:24 By GILL GIFFORD

While popular luxury hotels such as the Hyatt Regency, the Michaelangelo and the Sandton Intercontinental have been closed for more than a year, others — such as the newly built Hyatt House establishments — are thriving...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Tips for Tom Cruise's Hollywood crew: It's all happening in Hoedspruit Travel
  2. Singles, sail off into the sunset with these trips for solo travellers Travel
  3. Love at the lodge: this luxe Limpopo getaway is a guaranteed 'I do' Travel
  4. Sexy up the safari experience with a horse-riding trail through the bush Travel
  5. Hunting for flora on the Grootbos flower safari Travel

Most read

  1. Here to stay: how these luxury hotels beat the pandemic throttle News
  2. Good news! Teacher student enrolment in critical subjects is on the rise News
  3. Pupils face double whammy of bullying by peers and teachers: study News
  4. SKA’s the limit: SA telescope shows us what happens when galaxies collide News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...