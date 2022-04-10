×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pupils face double whammy of bullying by peers and teachers: study

A quarter of the Joburg children interviewed said they had experienced abuse in school or online

10 April 2022 - 18:23

Being bullied by teachers and peers is the biggest worry for the country’s pupils, who are often left helpless and heartbroken by violence and cyberbullying that is perpetrated within school premises, a new local study has revealed...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Hell no, we won’t go: Top Pretoria school a no-show at racism probe News
  2. Leave us alone, unhappy homeschool parents tell government News
  3. Teen killings lift mirror to our society and we cannot look away Opinion & Analysis
  4. Jammed in a cage with no escape from abuse: that’s life for female miners Opinion & Analysis
  5. School uniforms maketh not manners: study News

Most read

  1. Here to stay: how these luxury hotels beat the pandemic throttle News
  2. Good news! Teacher student enrolment in critical subjects is on the rise News
  3. Pupils face double whammy of bullying by peers and teachers: study News
  4. SKA’s the limit: SA telescope shows us what happens when galaxies collide News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...