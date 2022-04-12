Clear conscience: Ramaphosa ‘harbours no ill feeling’ towards Mkhwebane
The president refutes the public protector’s arguments that he was ‘acting in bad faith’ and ‘rushing’ her suspension
12 April 2022 - 16:50
President Cyril Ramaphosa “harbour[s] no ill feelings” towards Busisiwe Mkhwebane and had “been more than accommodating towards the public protector in not wanting to rush” a possible suspension process against her, he said in court papers on Tuesday...
