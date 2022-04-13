‘Cops never came, Cyril doesn’t care’: desperate Durbanites vent their fury

As Ramaphosa visits, Inanda residents close off M25, burning tyres and debris after three families were washed away

KwaZulu-Natal went from floods to fires on Wednesday as the devastating impact of one of the worst downpours in its history emerged and those affected vented their frustration by burning tyres on rain-soaked roads...