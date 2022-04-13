‘Cops never came, Cyril doesn’t care’: desperate Durbanites vent their fury
As Ramaphosa visits, Inanda residents close off M25, burning tyres and debris after three families were washed away
13 April 2022 - 20:38
KwaZulu-Natal went from floods to fires on Wednesday as the devastating impact of one of the worst downpours in its history emerged and those affected vented their frustration by burning tyres on rain-soaked roads...
