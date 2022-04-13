×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fight against NCDs will cost a small fortune but will be worth it, say experts

Non-communicable diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, but this need not be the case

13 April 2022 - 20:39

Of about 6-million Covid-19 deaths across the world, more than two thirds have been among people living with non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Over 85% were premature deaths between the ages of 30 and 70 years...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SA’s excess deaths: what is known and where the gaps are Opinion & Analysis
  2. It's confirmed, exercise does reduce your chance of dying from Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Bruising lessons for health workers caught in global Covid-19 pandemic South Africa

Most read

  1. Fight against NCDs will cost a small fortune but will be worth it, say experts News
  2. Mozambique insurgents are using child soldiers: SANDF chief News
  3. ‘Cops never came, Cyril doesn’t care’: desperate Durbanites vent their fury News
  4. Former St John’s teacher charged with sexually assaulting pupils News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...