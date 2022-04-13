Former St John’s teacher charged with sexually assaulting pupils

A former teacher at St John’s College in Johannesburg was arrested on March 30 after several ex-pupils laid charges of sexual assault against him on November 15.

North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani confirmed charges were registered at the Rosebank police station in the city, but the case was subsequently transferred to Rustenburg because some of the alleged offences took place at a school camp in that province.

She said the man was arrested and given a notice with a date to appear in court.

On November 15 St John’s College indicated that an independent investigation it commissioned revealed allegations of sexual assault by a former teacher who resigned many years ago.

The school first became aware of the allegations after one of the “victims”, who is now an adult, disclosed the alleged sexual assault to his parents.

The institution said an independent investigation by a child protection expert resulted in other past pupils coming forward to report alleged sexual assault by the same teacher.

The mother of one of the complainants said on Wednesday she was relieved the matter “has got to this point”.

She said the school had been very supportive and had offered her son counselling.

“They have also been very good about protecting the identity of the boys from each other. All I want to see is justice being done.

“I owe it to my son to help him and stand by him. He’s been incredibly brave.”