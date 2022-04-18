Breakfast of champions: get your dog up to speed on a vegan diet
Vegan diet found to be less hazardous and healthier than meat-based diet for man’s best friend
18 April 2022 - 22:00
Every man and his dog may want to follow the example of a champion man and his dog by going vegan — like Formula One star Lewis Hamilton and his bulldog Roscoe who are both on top form — now that a new study shows a nutritionally sound vegan diet is healthy for dogs...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.