Breakfast of champions: get your dog up to speed on a vegan diet

Vegan diet found to be less hazardous and healthier than meat-based diet for man’s best friend

Every man and his dog may want to follow the example of a champion man and his dog by going vegan — like Formula One star Lewis Hamilton and his bulldog Roscoe who are both on top form — now that a new study shows a nutritionally sound vegan diet is healthy for dogs...