Come rain or shine: ‘I will not rest until the count is done. Only then will I sleep’

Statistician-general says census has reached over 80% of SA households but Western Cape is lagging behind

Census workers, sometimes braving overflowing rivers and violent protests, managed to reach more than 80% of 17.4-million targeted households, statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said as the national count ended on Thursday...