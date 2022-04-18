×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘Everything was burnt here’: Langa rebuilds after hundreds lose homes

Catastrophic blaze occurred late on Saturday and followed another fire a few hours earlier that killed one man

18 April 2022 - 16:37 By Tanya Farber and Esa Alexander

Anelisa Nenete, 31, was in the Eastern Cape when she received the call nobody wants to get: “Your home has burnt down.”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘All I could see were waves of water and trees flying all over’: KZN’s flood ... News
  2. ‘If I had money I wouldn’t stay in such a place’ News
  3. ‘Cops never came, Cyril doesn’t care’: desperate Durbanites vent their fury News
  4. ‘Where do we go?’: desperate plea after floods wash away informal settlement News
  5. Homeless fear end of Covid state of disaster could trigger evictions News

Most read

  1. ‘Everything was burnt here’: Langa rebuilds after hundreds lose homes News
  2. Death toll of KZN pupils rises to 17 as education department says more than 240 ... South Africa
  3. Fight against NCDs will cost a small fortune but will be worth it, say experts News
  4. Mozambique insurgents are using child soldiers: SANDF chief News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground