News

OBITUARY | Rhoda Kadalie fought for women’s rights and against state incompetence

An outspoken advocate for gender equality and human rights, she was disillusioned by the ANC’s lack of progress

18 April 2022 - 21:54 By Chris Barron

Rhoda Kadalie, who has died in Los Angeles of lung cancer at the age of 68, was a fiercely outspoken, feisty and fearless political commentator and human rights activist, and one of SA’s earliest and most formidable champions of gender equity. ..

