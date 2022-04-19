Bantu Holomisa comes out in support of embattled Busisiwe Mkhwebane

In a unanimous judgment in February, the ConCourt cleared the way for the impeachment process to go ahead. However, Mkhwebane then applied to the ConCourt to rescind its own judgment.

She has again approached the Western Cape high court for an interim interdict to prevent the impeachment process from going ahead in parliament while the matter ias sub judice before the ConCourt. In the same case, she has challenged the president’s power to suspend her.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the chairman of parliament’s impeachment committee Qubudile Dyantyi have opposed Mkhwebane’s bid to put the brakes on the committee’s work.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the rescission application to the ConCourt was a “desperate (and legally impermissible) attempt” to relitigate a case she had already lost.

She said Mkhwebane was precluded from seeking an interim interdict that the committee’s work be suspended because the Western Cape high court considered and decided this question in 2020.

In 2020, the Western Cape high court refused to grant an interim interdict to Mkhwebane, pending her earlier challenge to the constitutionality of the impeachment rules. This challenge then went on appeal to the ConCourt, whose judgment she wants the highest court to rescind.