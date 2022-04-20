48 hours or else, warns Lux-led crowd as Cele calls for order in Soweto
Expert cautions that Operation Dudula resembles Pagad, a vigilante group that became a law unto itself
20 April 2022 - 19:46
“F*kof,” was how police minister Bheki Cele was greeted by the Pimville community in Soweto on Wednesday afternoon...
