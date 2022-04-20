×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Tough cell: tasty ‘lab burgers’ on the menu for Cape Town?

Entrepreneur says cultivated meat will help the planet. And it tastes good too

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
20 April 2022 - 20:29

A Cape Town entrepreneur who this month unveiled his first lab-produced beef burger says his mom still refuses to eat his cultivated meat...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. It’s official: vegan food has reached the top table of cuisine Lifestyle
  2. Breakfast of champions: get your dog up to speed on a vegan diet News
  3. Octopus farming puts its tentacles out amid growing demand World
  4. Furmark: the fur industry’s desperate bid to get out of a hairy situation World

Most read

  1. ‘A child? I don’t want to see ...’ The emotional toll of recoveries in KZN News
  2. Community armies vs armed gangs: it’s war in Eldorado Park News
  3. Tough cell: tasty ‘lab burgers’ on the menu for Cape Town? News
  4. 48 hours or else, warns Lux-led crowd as Cele calls for order in Soweto News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?