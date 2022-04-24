BOOK EXTRACT | Cult killer Cecilia Steyn’s cop husband knew nothing? Not so fast

Eventually I got a CD back from forensics. Initially, I assumed that the footage was of Bendixen’s killing — until I pressed Play. What I saw instead looked like an orgy. This woman was lying on the ground and other women around her were closing her mouth, her ears, her nose and her fanny and her a*** and I thought, “What the f*** are these people doing and why am I watching this?” I couldn’t understand a thing. The picture quality was very bad, but you could see that they were busy with her mouth and other parts down there as well.

Eventually, when I saw Ria and showed her the footage and asked her what this was, she said it was recordings of the “high nights” that Cecilia insisted be filmed so she could watch them afterwards. Cecilia had told them that Satan could enter any part of her body, which was why the woman were touching her everywhere.

“But do you have any of this stuff?” I asked her.

I couldn’t believe my ears when she responded: “Ja, I have all the CDs at home.”

The husband who ‘knew nothing’

Another person who had allegedly threatened Piet and Mara Brand if they co-operated with me was Cecilia’s husband Dries Steyn — and he is still a cop, working as a warrant officer at the Johannesburg Public Order Policing unit.

Dries and Cecilia were married for 15 years and shared their tiny two-bedroom flat with their son and daughter. I still believe that their corner flat at Cosanna Flats was far too tiny for him to be unaware of what was happening around him.

For one thing, I have difficulty believing that Dries did not know about the drugs Cecilia was taking, or that his wife was dealing. Electus per Deus members were doing a lot of drugs. Even Le Roux and Marcel were allowed to take drugs, such as tik, cat, cocaine and dagga, as long as they were not “dangerous” drugs like heroin.

There was testimony from various witnesses in court that one night, while Cecilia, Marinda and Candice were packing drugs in the kitchen, Dries arrived home, walked past them and said: “You mustn’t do this shit here in the house. You go and do it up in Marinda’s flat.”

I also subpoenaed the service providers for all the group’s cellphone call records. Dries’s records were interesting. They showed that the number of the main drug dealer in Krugersdorp, a guy from Luipaardsvlei, who everyone knows as “Brazil”, was often called from Dries’s phone between midnight and 3am. It would, however, be difficult to prove that it was actually Dries who was phoning him. Perhaps his wife had been using his phone.

Dries also knew that his wife had plenty of money, even though she was unemployed and a stay-at-home mother. Over time, Cecilia received about two-million rand from Zak and about a million rand from Candice Rijavec. Dries allegedly received a lot of stuff that his wife had bought him — a four-wheeler bike, a big-screen TV, a PlayStation and expensive PlayStation games. He knew his wife was unemployed. If you’re not working, how can you fucking afford this? Dries was probably sitting in his screwed-up chair in the lounge the whole time, playing video games.

He probably had earphones on too because she’d probably kak him out to “put that sound down!”

Many people in the police believe that Dries is not that bright, but I don’t believe he is stupid at all. When Discovery Life investigator Shane Chatzkelowitz came to the flat to interview Cecilia, who was the main beneficiary of Zak’s R3.57m life-insurance policy, Dries was sitting next to Cecilia on the couch. Chatzkelowitz video-recorded the entire interview. When Chatzkelowitz told them that they needed to go back to Bethlehem to get some paperwork done, Cecilia, who claimed to be gravely ill, told him: “Dries will go, because I can’t leave the flat. Dries will go and do all that stuff for me.”