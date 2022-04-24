Teacher shortage to worsen after home affairs cancels Zim extension permits
Almost 200,000 Zimbabwean nationals will be affected and they don’t hold much hope of getting the relevant visa
24 April 2022 - 17:04
Thousands of Zimbabwean teachers who hold exemption permits may be forced to return to their home country if they fail to secure a visa before the end of the year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.