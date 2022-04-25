Days without power: Joburg goes dark — like the mood of its residents

“When there is an outage, people from that area will call City Power to log a fault. So when the power goes down in a suburb you could have four people reporting it, or 400. Sometimes it can even be two people in the same house,” Mangena said, explaining it was call centre operators who then had to work out which calls to close and which to leave open, often closing reports after receiving a restoration notice for the area from which they were received rather than confirmation from the resident.

Among the residents bearing the brunt is bursary student Melisa Graaff of Westdene, who put out an appeal on her community Facebook page for help. Her 83-year-old grandmother, Gertie Wessels, is in heart failure and in desperate need of an oxygen machine with a battery or inverter backup.

With the frequent power outages, especially in her suburb, days have indeed been dark for the family. Graaff lives with her husband, her sick father and Wessels. The ailing grandmother has been dependent on oxygen full-time after suffering a stroke and as a result sometimes forgets to breathe.

“With load-shedding our generator is too expensive as it costs R86.50 for four litres of petrol for four hours plus another R20 for engine oil. And that’s not even counting the oxygen cylinder,” she said.

“You can’t imagine what it’s like. Twice in this past week we had unplanned blackouts. And then last night we were supposed to go off at midnight but we didn’t.

“But we went off at 2am. So I had to get up and go and start the generator in the garage and then go back to bed and put the alarm on for 4am to go back outside to switch it off again when the power comes back,” Graaff said.