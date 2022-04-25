×

News

Hat, booze, bullet hole and walking stick: Senzo crime scene cop lists evidence

Sgt Thabo Mosia took the stand in the Pretoria high court on Monday, day one of former Bafana goalkeeper’s murder trial

25 April 2022 - 19:44

A hat, cans of alcohol, a bullet hole in the kitchen door and a grey walking stick were among the notable things that Sgt Thabo Mosia came across inside the Vosloorus house where Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa had been fatally wounded in October 2014. ..

