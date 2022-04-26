×

Crucial DNA evidence may have been overlooked at Senzo Meyiwa murder scene

Results of hat allegedly dropped by killer turned out to belong to a woman

26 April 2022 - 19:00

The crime scene expert who collected evidence at the Vosloorus home where Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates footballer Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead has acknowledged he neglected to collect a crucial piece of evidence from the scene...

