×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Long walk to freedom has got a good deal rougher of late, says Ramaphosa

President tells Freedom Day crowd that we must all work to build the SA that is promised in our constitution

27 April 2022 - 18:06

While former president Nelson Mandela coined the term “long walk to freedom”, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday used his Freedom Day address to highlight that there was still a long journey ahead before SA reaches its destination. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heartbreak as search goes on for missing and dead in KZN News
  2. Meet the Joburg entrepreneur helping jobless youth ride to success News
  3. Testing times: SA’s teacher shortage is set to go from bad to worse News
  4. Long walk to freedom has got a good deal rougher of late, says Ramaphosa News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa