×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Meet the Joburg entrepreneur helping jobless youth ride to success

The academy counts several big brands as clients, which send their employees there to learn scooter driving

27 April 2022 - 18:51

When entrepreneur Lynne Scullard realised the modest scooter had the potential to provide employment for thousands of jobless South Africans, she started using her bike to train riders to twist and go safely...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. By not chickening out, this ‘little guy’ has beaten the pandemic coop News
  2. Tough cell: tasty ‘lab burgers’ on the menu for Cape Town? News
  3. Crypto queens: women rise to stake space in blockchain world Lifestyle
  4. Bride with two dresses more than doubles her fortunes News
  5. African city escapes a plastic nightmare, one paving stone at a time World

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heartbreak as search goes on for missing and dead in KZN News
  2. Meet the Joburg entrepreneur helping jobless youth ride to success News
  3. Testing times: SA’s teacher shortage is set to go from bad to worse News
  4. Long walk to freedom has got a good deal rougher of late, says Ramaphosa News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa