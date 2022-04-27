×

News

Testing times: SA’s teacher shortage is set to go from bad to worse

Crisis sparked by number of teachers retiring is exacerbated by many education graduates not having correct qualifications

Prega Govender Journalist
27 April 2022 - 18:51

Most Western Cape teachers retire at the age of 60 instead of 65 “because they just can’t cope with the pressures in the environment”...

