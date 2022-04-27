WATCH | Heartbreak as search goes on for missing and dead in KZN

More than 400 people died and dozens remain unaccounted for after days of torrential rains saw mudslides and floods wash away roads and bridges and entire homes and buildings collapse, the earth swallowing people whole, burying them deep beneath, where many remain.

The pain in the eyes of Mzukiseni Ngaleka is soul-piercing as he searches for answers to why his mother, brother, niece and nephew became victims of Mother Nature’s wrath.

A lost and broken man, Ngaleka said his mother juggled the roles of mother and father.

Ngaleka is not alone.

Countless residents in eThekwini, the hardest hit part of the province, continue to search for closure. If it is closure they find, it is often in the form of coffins being lowered into the ground.