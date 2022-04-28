×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Sasria will turn to state in ‘next July unrest’ as reinsurance premiums soar

CEO says insurance firm’s balance sheet is not strong enough to cover another R37bn loss event any time soon

28 April 2022 - 20:49 By Linda Ensor

The state-owned insurance company that covers specialised risks such as riots, terrorism, strikes and public disorder may have to rely on the government for more funds in future in the face of soaring reinsurance premiums...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Long walk to freedom has got a good deal rougher of late, says Ramaphosa News
  2. First came the KZN floods, now comes the deluge of insurance claims News
  3. Rising vigilantism: SA is reaping the fruits of misrule Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | As leaders pass the buck, spare a thought for July riot victims Opinion & Analysis
  5. Where were the cops in July? Here’s what we can work out from the blame game Opinion & Analysis
  6. Thrown to the wolves: how intelligence and police failed SA during July riots Politics

Most read

  1. Sasria will turn to state in ‘next July unrest’ as reinsurance premiums soar News
  2. Africa’s poor are the forgotten victims of Putin’s war, says IMF News
  3. It’s been rigged! Famous sailing ship takes wind out of Cape Town sails News
  4. Conspiracy theories swirl after Meyiwa accuseds’ advocate is cuffed in court News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa